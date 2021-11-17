Rain lashes districts

Mangalapuram in the district received 106.80 mm rainfall on Wednesday.

Rainfall recorded at 7 a.m. in the district at other places were Senthamangalam - 43 mm, Kolli Hills - 14 mm, Kumarapalayam - 7.80 mm, Rasipuram - 4.30 mm, Mohanur - 4 mm, and Collectorate - 3.50 mm.

In Erode district, Nambiyur recorded the maximum rainfall of 48 mm, followed by Kodiveri - 42 mm, Chennimalai - 20 mm, Bhavanisagar - 18.2 mm, Perundurai - 17 mm, and Gunderipallam - 16 mm.

Salem district recorded a total of 352.30 mm rainfall with Gangavalli recording 83.6 mm. Rainfall recorded at other places were Mettur - 59.4 mm, Kadayampatti - 37 mm, Attur - 36.4 mm, Yercaud - 31.4 mm, Veeraganur - 26 mm, Omalur - 17.1 mm, Anaimaduvu - 17 mm, P.N. Palayam - 15 mm, and Thammampatti - 10 mm.

Meanwhile, the low-level bridge across River Thirumanimutharu at Sengal Anai was submerged but people continue to use the same. Shevaroyan Hills has been receiving good rainfall over the past two weeks and the river that originates from the hill is carrying copious water.