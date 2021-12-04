Rain lashes Coimbatore city, inundates low-lying areas

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescue 12 persons from flooded underpasses

The rain that lashed Coimbatore city for two hours on Saturday brought low-lying areas under sheets of water. Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel rescued at least 12 persons from vehicles that got trapped in underpasses in the city.

The underpass of the Avinashi Road flyover was filled with rainwater almost close to the level of the railway line. Fire brigades rescued two men from a car that got stuck in the inundated underpass. An official from the Fire and Rescue Services said the car could not be taken out on Saturday due to the water level.

A private bus got stuck in the underpass at Lanka Corner junction from which fire brigades rescued a child, a woman and six men. A car and a scooter got trapped in the underpass near Sivananda Colony. A man who was inside the car and the two-wheeler rider were rescued by a team from Coimbatore north fire station.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran visited inundated areas of the city including Lanka Corner in the evening. He directed officials to clear waterlogging.

District Fire Officer P. Annadurai appealed to the public to avoid waterlogged underpasses during heavy rain. He said that all fire stations in the district were ready to act quickly during rain-related emergencies.

Many roads in the city including Avinashi Road flyover, State Bank Road, Town Hall Road, Oppanakara Street, 100 Feet Road, Cross Cut Road, Coimbatore north flyover, parts of Tiruchi Road and Mettupalayam Road witnessed heavy traffic snarl from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. An official from the Disaster Management Authority said that no rain-related incident was reported from other parts of the district on Saturday.