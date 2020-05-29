Rain inundates underpasses in Coimbatore city

On the last day of ‘Agni Nakshatram’ (the peak summer days) on Thursday, sky opened up in Coimbatore bringing down the mercury. The city as well as rural areas saw good rain, which in some areas lasted till the night.

In the city, the rain left low lying areas and underpasses inundated forcing the Coimbatore Corporation to remove the water before traffic resumed on Friday morning. The Corporation sources said that as all the motor pumps were in operational condition, there was no problem in removing the water from the underpasses at Lanka Corner, Uppilipalayam, Kaleeswara Mill, Kikani School and North Coimbatore.

The rainfall data collated by the district administration showed that Valparai’s Parambikulam Aliyar Project area received the maximum rainfall - 59 mm followed by Valparai taluk 58 mm, Sulur 50.2 mm, Coimbatore airport 35 mm, Coimbatore South 19 mm and Periyanaickenpalayam 17.6 mm. Sources in the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board said that the Siruvani catchment received 54 mm and the foothills 21 mm. The water level in the reservoir stood at 7.67 feet.

Erode Staff Reporter adds

Rain that lashed many parts of the district on Thursday night brought much relief to people who were experiencing intense heat due to ‘kathiri veyil’.

Accompanied by lightning and thunder, many places in rural areas received good rainfall as uprooting of trees were reported across the district. However, no major damage was caused to property. Power supply was disrupted for many hours and normalcy restored later. Stagnation of rainwater on city roads caused inconvenience to motorists who wanted repair works carried out before the onset of monsoon.

Rainfall recorded at various places (in mm) were Gobichettipalayam 61, Bhavani 59.4, Kodumudi 59, Kavundapadi 52, Elandakuttai Medu 50, Erode 49, Nambiyur 46, Bhavani Sagar 31, Ammapettai 28.6, Gunderipallam 28, Talavadi 26 and Perundurai 22.