Rain inundates residential colony, roads

Heavy rain lashed various parts of Salem on Tuesday and an average rainfall of 8.2 mm was recorded in the district.

According to officials, Salem received 39 mm rainfall, 24 mm at Vazhapdi, 53 mm at Sankari, 3.2 mm in Mettur, 2.4 mm at Edappadi and 2 mm at Aanaimaduvu.

The rain inundated residences in Krishnan Pudur and nearby areas. In the heavy rain, most of the streets were inundated and rainwater mixed with sewage entered residences here. Residents complained that this has been occurring for past few rain and demanded Corporation officials to take necessary action.

One of the residents here said, “most of the families here are dependent on weaving and the goods damaged when rainwater enters into the units during rain. There are no proper drain facilities and there are no proper outlets for rainwater to flow from tank nearby.”

Deepan Raj, another residen said, “the rainwater gets stored in a crater like a structure that was dug up to eight feet a few years ago. When it gets filled to the brim, rainwater overflows into road and residences. Students find it difficult to travel to schools nearby.”

Meanwhile, Corporation officials visited the place and took measures to clear drains and promised them that necessary measures would be taken.

The water level at Stanley Reservoir of the dam dropped to 116.9 ft against a total scale of 120ft. The stored capacity of water at the dam was 88,611 mcft and the inflow to the dam was 10, 396 cusecs.

According to officials from the Public Works Department, the outflow from KRP dam has been increased to 2,500 cusecs of water. Officials advised public residing close to Thenpanaiyaru to not to venture into water and move to safer places.