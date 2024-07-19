Rain intensity reduces in Coimbatore district

The intensity of rain reduced in Coimbatore district as it recorded an average rainfall of 20.71 mm in the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 a.m. on Friday.

The district’s total rainfall stood at 476.40 mm. The average rainfall and total rainfall were 57.55 mm and 1,323.70 mm respectively in the 24 hours that ended on Tuesday morning, the highest in recent days.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority, Chinnakallar in the Valparai plateau received heavy rainfall of 114 mm, the highest in the district in the 24 hours that ended Friday morning. Valparai PAP (74 mm), Valparai taluk (70 mm) and Cinchona (65 mm) were the other places that received heavy rainfall, while Sholayar (55 mm) and Siruvani foothills (27 mm) received moderate rainfall.

The Sholayar Reservoir had 161.04 feet of water against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 165 feet. Its inflow stood at 7,594.44 cusecs and outflow 1,087.14 cusecs. Water level in Parambikulam Reservoir stood at 32.70 feet against the FRL of 72 feet, with an inflow of 3,039 cusecs and outflow of 57 cusecs. The Aliyar Reservoir had 106 feet of water against the FRL of 120 feet, with an inflow of 3,709 cusecs and outflow of 84 cusecs. Bhavani Sagar reservoir had 80.32 feet of water against the FRL of 105 feet. Its inflow was 16,391 cusecs and the outflow 1,322 cusecs.

Water level in Siruvani Reservoir stood at 42.02 feet against its FRL of 49.53 feet. The outflow stood at 94.74 cusecs and the supply to the Coimbatore Corporation was 90.99 million litres per day (MLD).