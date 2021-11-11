Rain intensity reduces in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district received an average rainfall of 2.98 mm in the 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, registering a decline from Tuesday’s 5.08 mm and Monday’s 18.36 mm.

The district had a total rainfall of 41.7 mm on Wednesday, around 30 mm less than that of Tuesday’s.

Out of the 25 tanks in the Noyyal river system in the district, 23 had 100% water as of 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Two tanks namely Perur Periyakulam and Neelambur tank had 95% of water.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority, Sholayar reservoir had 159.83 feet of water against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 165 feet, Parambikulam 70.94 feet (72 feet), Aliyar 118.50 (120 feet), Bhavanisagar 103 (105 feet), Pilloor 90 (100 feet) and Siruvani 44.65 feet (49.53 feet) as of Wednesday morning.

Bhavanisagar reservoir had the highest inflow of 4,307 cusecs against an outflow of 2,500 cuses. Pilloor had the highest outflow of 3,000 cusecs against an inflow of 1,629 cusecs.

The rainfall recorded in different places during the 24 hours period that ended at 8 a.m. on Wednesday were Mettupalayam - 5.5 mm, Cincona - 10 mm, Chinnakallar - 9 mm, Valparai - PAP 4 mm, Valparai taluk - 4 mm, Sholayar - 3 mm, Aliyar - 1 mm, Sulur - 2 mm, Pollachi - 1 mm, Periyanaickenpalayam - 1.2 mm and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University - 1 mm.