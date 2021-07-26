Rain improves water level in lakes

Water flowing into Puthueri lake at Kannankurichi in Salem on Monday.

SALEM

26 July 2021 23:43 IST

Biroji lake in Sarbanga division filled to the brim

The recent rain has slightly improved water level in the lakes here.

The Salem district has been receiving widespread showers over the past few weeks.

On Monday, an average rainfall of 9.19 mm was recorded in Salem. 49.6 mm rainfall was recorded in Yercaud, 18 mm in Anaimadavu, 18 mm in PN Palayam, 17.6 mm in Omalur, 16.8 mm in Salem, 7 mm in Kariyakovil, 5 mm in Kadaiyampatti, 3.8 mm in Attur, and 2 mm in Vazhapadi.

According to officials in the Water Resources wing of Public Works Department, there are 89 lakes in the Sarabanga basin division and 18 lakes under Mettur basin division here. Sources with the department said while the Biroji lake was filled to the brim in Sarbanga division, the water level was below 50% of its storage capacity in eight lakes. In Mettur division, of the 18 lakes, the water level at Thumbalkatupalam lake and Semalaichulakadu lake was above 50% of its capacity. Water level at two lakes was below 50% and in six lakes it was below 25%.