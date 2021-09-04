Rain improves water level at tanks, check dams in Salem

Heavy downpour inundates farmlands near Puthueri

Salem has been receiving heavy rain for past two days, improving water level at tanks and check dams here.

The Garuda patchai check dam near Kannankuruchi here has filled up in the recent rain and water has been spilling over the check dam with a height of 2 metres. According to officials from Water Resources Wing of Public Works Department, the check dam has filled up after about 20 years and water is overflowing for about .5 metre height. The check dam has been receiving better inflow from Shevaroyan hills and Manjuvadi kanuvai due to the rain.

Officials said the increase in water level at the dam would improve groundwater level in the region and water level at Kanankuruchi tank, Mookuneri tank and tanks near Veeranam. About 400 acre benefitted from the check dam. The heavy downpour on Friday inundated farmlands near Puthueri.

On Friday, the Salem district received an average rainfall of 14.87 mm. Yercaud received 127.6 mm, Sankari 17 mm, Mettur 15.8 mm, Salem 13.2 mm, Attur 11.4 mm, Kadayampatti 6 mm, Gangavalli 5 mm, Kariyakovil 5mm, Thammampatti 5 mm, Aanaimadavu, Omalur and Vazhapadi 4 mm, Edappadi 3 mm and P.N. Palayam 2 mm.

The heavy downpour led to the formation of waterfalls along Yercaud ghat road.

According to officials, in Sarbanga division, Biroji tank and Agraharam Pullavari tanks filled up to the brim in the recent rain. In Mettur division, two tanks have water level between 70-80% and one tank in 50-70%.