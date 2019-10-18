Rain hits normal life in Coimbatore

Heavy rain on Thursday evening that continued well into the night in some parts affected vehicle movement, inundated low-lying areas, led to increase flow in River Noyyal on Friday and resulted in damaged roads in the city.

The impact of downpour in the Nilgiris was felt in Pilloor Reservoir as the water level increased nearly 10 feet to touch 97.5 feet, a mere 2.50 feet short of the full reservoir level. The Tangedco that uses the Reservoir for hydel power generation had to open all the shutters to discharge around 26,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) into River Bhavani.

This led the district administration to caution people living along the River banks in Mettupalayam, Sirumugai and other villages.

In the city, rain water entered a few houses at G.M. Nagar, Ukkadam, forcing the Coimbatore Corporation authorities to clean the choked drains in the area, dewater the locality and take damage control measures. The residents, who moved out to the houses of their friends and relatives, complained that the Corporation had not done enough in the past to prevent flooding.

Coimbatore Corporation officials said the civic body had formed a team to identify locations vulnerable to inundation to construct rainwater harvesting structures. It also constituted another team to identify areas were drains were choked to remove those.

Likewise, the Corporation’s health wing had recently engaged 300 persons as domestic breeding checkers to destroy mosquito breeding sources. With the diversion of a few conservancy workers from each ward, the city now had more than 1,000 workers on the job. The officials said the Corporation had also started repairing damaged stretches of roads by filling potholes and levelling surfaces.

The rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. Friday is as follows – Annur 4mm, Coimbatore Airport 6.2 mm, Mettupalayam 31.2mm, Sholayar 24mm, Aliyar 17.4mm, Pollachi 75mm, Coimbatore South 27mm, TNAU 59.5mm and Periyanaickenpalayam 6mm.