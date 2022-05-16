Rain, gusty winds disrupt power supply in Talamalai

Vehicle movement between Talamalai and Talavadi hit for four hours, as flash floods submerge bridge

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds disrupted power supply in many parts of Talavadi hills, particularly in Talamalai, in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

A jumper cut in Talamalai disrupted power supply to the tribal hamlets and other habitations from Sunday evening. The power lines that pass through the Sathyamangalam Reserve Forest (STR) were fixed by the Tangedco officials and workers and the supply was restored in the morning. People in the habitations said that power disruption for over 10 hours was common during heavy winds as trees fall on the electric lines inside the forest area. Due to the presence of wild animals in the forest, it is difficult for the workers to fix the lines during night hours, they said.

A senior Tangedco official said the feasibility for erection of underground cable or covered conductor in the hill area would be studied and clearance would be sought from the Forest Department for carrying out works, which would be a permanent solution to the problem.

Rain also triggered flash floods in a stream that originates from the forest area at Talamalai. A low-lying bridge was submerged and hit vehicle movement between Talamalai and Talavadi for four hours.

The district received a total rainfall of 395.6 mm. The rainfall recorded in various places were Kodumudi 82 mm, Erode 70 mm, Ammapettai 51.6 mm, Varattupallam 50 mm, Perundurai 28 mm, Kavundapadi 26.4 mm, Modakkurichi 20 mm, Nambiyur 18 mm, Gobichettipalayam and Elanthakuttai 12 mm each and Bhavani 11.4 mm.