Rain forecast: Collector urges people to remain safe

Following heavy rain prediction in the district till August 30, the district administration has asked people to remain safe.

In a release issued here on Saturday, Collector G.S. Sameeran said people living along River Bhavani banks in Mettupalayam, along Aliyar and Parambikulam reservoirs and canals in Valparai and Anamalai taluks and those living in low-lying areas should remain vigilant and safe.

If they thought that flood waters would enter their homes, they should rush to nearby government shelters and while moving out they should take along their cattle.

It would be better if the people did not venture out unnecessarily and not stand close to high-rise buildings or trees to escape from lighting strikes.

To help people during disasters, the district administration had taken preventive measures. And, if people faced problems they should immediately dial 1077, the district control room number, Dr. Sameeran said.