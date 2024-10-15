Rain fills Coimbatore’s water bodies to capacity

In the wake of heavy rain on October 13 and 14, eight of the nine tanks managed by the Coimbatore Corporation have filled to capacity.

According to the civic body, the water level in tanks are as follows: Kumaraswamy Tank 19.89 mcft; Krishnampathi Tank 7.67 mcft; Selvampathi Tank 9.95 mcft; Selvachintamani Tank 3.02 mcft, Periyakulam (Big Tank) 69.95 mcft; Valankulam Tank 27.88 mcft, Singanallur Tank 57.27 mcft; Narasampathi Tank 9.50 mcft, and Kurichi Tank stands at 54.04 mcft, which is 90% of its total capacity of 60.04 mcft.

Following heavy #Rains in the city, 8 out of 9 lakes in #Coimbatore city have touched their full capacity.

Selvachintamani tank outlet gate was opened on Sunday after reaching full capacity. @THChennai#CoimbatoreRainspic.twitter.com/egGUtPQ5CI — Sibi Sreevathson T.C. (@Sibisreevathson) October 15, 2024

R. Manikandan from Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Amaippu said the encroachments were worsening the situation. “The overflow channel of Vellalore Lake is completely encroached, blocking the path between River Noyyal and the lake. The lake is overflowing due to rainwater from the local catchment area , and with exit paths blocked, nearby gardens are at risk of flooding,” he said.

Streets in Ramanathapuram remain water-logged, with fish from Valankulam flopping onto the roads due to blockage of drains, exposing the city’s infrastructure woes.

Mr. Manikandan further said “The surplus from Valankulam was originally discharged through a weir on the left flank, but urbanisation led to the weir being closed, leaving only two 900 mm pipes. It is unclear if these pipes align with the original Full Tank Level (FTL). The water is supposed to flow to Sanganoor Canal and then reach Singanallur Tank through two covered drains along Trichy Road. However, with reduced outlet arrangements, afflux during the monsoon is inevitable.”

“Valankulam, which usually receives surplus water from Ukkadam Periyakulam, filled quickly due to heavy rainfall across its 10 sq. km catchment area, which recorded 160 mm. The limited capacity of the two pipes was insufficient to handle the inflow, resulting in drainage issues,” he added.

N. Selvaraj, a resident of Ramanathapuram, said the drainage channels overflowed, dislodging manhole covers and washing fish from Valankulam onto the streets. “People even started catching fish on the flooded roads,” he said. He noted that canals, which once carried excess water from Valankulam to Sanganoor Canal, have shrunk from 16 feet wide to nearly nothing, rendering the new stormwater drains ineffective.

Fish out of water! Due to drainage issues, residents of Sungam area, are finding Valankulam's fish flipping onto their flooded streets #CoimbatoreRains@THChennai@wilson__thomas@CbeCorppic.twitter.com/EbnOAGYGRa — Sibi Sreevathson T.C. (@Sibisreevathson) October 15, 2024

K. Ravi, a shop owner on Trichy Road, said “Water entered my shop and did not drain for two days. Many other shop owners faced the same issue.”

An engineering official from the Corporation explained that garbage washed into the Sanganoor Canal during the heavy rain blocked the water flow, causing excess water from Valankulam to back up into the streets.