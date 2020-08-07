Rain eases in Udhagamandalam, Kundah

Residents removing a tree that fell on the road at HPF in Udhagamandalam on Friday.

No respite for Gudalur; villages surrounding Kalampuzha stream remain inundated

The intensity of rain dipped in Kundah and Udhagamandalam taluks in the Nilgiris district on Friday morning. However, Gudalur continued to receive heavy showers.

Due to the improvement in weather, there were no reports on uprooting of trees along the Ooty-Gudalur Road on Friday. District Fire Officer T. Immanuel said the focus was now on clearing smaller village roads, many of which are still blocked due to fallen trees.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel spent more than two hours on Friday to clear a tree that blocked the Ooty-Gudalur Road near the Wilson Plantation. “We have also cleared the roads near Emerald on the way to Manjoor town,” said Mr. Immanuel.

Five houses located in a TANTEA estate were destroyed in a landslip reported at Nelliyalam in Gudalur. Fire officials said that a 22-year-old man was injured and was taken to hospital. Fortunately, the homes were largely empty as the residents had gone for work on Friday morning when the incident happened, officials said.

For the fourth consecutive day, many villages surrounding the Kalampuzha stream running through Gudalur were inundated. The district administration stated that the Nilgiris received an average of 131.75 mm rain over a 24-hour period till Friday morning. Gudalur, Devala and Upper Gudalur stations recorded the highest rainfall, with more than 330 mm rain in each of the areas. Avalanche and Upper Bhavani too received heavy rainfall.