Rain damages portion of bridge on Sathyamangalam – Bannari road

Flash floods washed away a portion of the ground-level bridge on Sathyamangalam – Bannari road disrupting movement of vehicles here on Saturday.

Since a bridge is being constructed on Dindigul – Mysuru National Highway in the stretch, a temporary bridge was laid a month ago that is used by two-wheelers while four-wheelers and lorries pass through Kenjanur to reach Sathyamangalam or Bannari. Rain in Talavadi, Hasanur and Dhimbam during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday led to water entering the area and damaging the bridge. Since the bridge was washed away completely, even two-wheelers cannot use the road affecting the people in villages in the area.

Also, the ground-level bridge at Ongalwadi in Hasanur was submerged in flash floods affecting the movement of vehicles on Kollegal – Sathyamangalam Road.

Rainfall recorded at various places in the district were Chennimalai 84 mm, Varattupallam 37.6 mm, Ammapettai 31.6 mm, Erode 15 mm and Talavadi 10 mm.