Rain damages plantations

ERODE

17 April 2021 23:45 IST

The district continued to receive widespread rainfall for the third consecutive night causing damage to plantations here on Saturday.

Areas in Erode, Perundurai and Modakkurichi blocks received rains accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds that damaged standing plantations at many farms.

Farmers in Nasiyanur said that plantation in about 20 acres were damaged completely due to the winds on Friday night. They said that crop damage had resulted in huge loss to them and wanted compensation from the government. Many areas received moderate rainfall disrupting power supply for over three to five hours due to strong winds.

Rainfall received were Perundurai - 36 mm, Erode - 19 mm, Kavundapadi - 15 mm, Ammapettai - 13.2 mm, and Bhavani - 10 mm.

Revenue officials said that though no untoward incidents were reported in the district, stagnation of water on roads and surplus water overflowing from canals were reported on Friday.