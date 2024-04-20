GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rain damages plantations in Talavadi

April 20, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Banana plantations that were damaged due to rain and strong winds in Talavadi in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Banana plantations that were damaged due to rain and strong winds in Talavadi in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Banana plantations in many acres were damaged due to rain and strong winds in Talavadi for the second consecutive day here on Saturday. Rain, accompanied by strong winds, lashes various parts of the hill area for an hour affecting the standing crop at Panahalli, Talavadi and few other areas. Farmers said over 5,500 banana trees were damaged and demanded suitable compensation. Also, rain water entered farm lands at Iggalur village leading to water stagnation. Vehicle movement was disrupted in the hill areas due to strong winds in the evening.

