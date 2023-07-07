Rain damages expensive machinery of Uthangarai Cooperative Spinning Mill, forcing attention on poor infrastructure

July 07, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

This week, Uthangarai Co-operative Spinning Mill that was ‘modernised’ less than a decade ago, was pummelled by heavy rain that poured through the roof and onto the freshly spun bales of yarn and expensive machinery.

Videos of the thrashing rains pouring through the cracks of the cement sheets falling on the machines with yarn on spindles and workers trying to salvage bales of yarn has turned the attention on the poor state of infrastructure at the mill.

“Last month, a worker who had climbed up the roof to clean it fell and suffered a fracture. Crores of rupees was spent on modernisation of the mill, but the roof was left untouched,” says S. Mahendran, secretary of the Workers Union of the Cooperative Spinning mill.

In 2014, Uthangarai spinning mill was modernised at ₹32 crore, says an official of the mill, requesting anonymity. “But, the modernisation did not include the roof. Entire machinery was replaced with new ones, and the floor was dug up and new floor was laid,” says the source.

The cement sheet has been in place since 1984, when the mill was started. “The cement sheets are repaired once in a while. This time, the leaves on the roof were not removed, and they clogged up the sheet causing rainwater logging. There is also the problem of monkeys climbing up the sheet and damaging them,” says the official.

In 2021, Minister for Handloom and Textiles R. Gandhi announced ₹12 crore towards upgradation of six cooperative spinning mills in Tamil Nadu, including the Uthangarai spinning mill. “That amount is only for working capital, for purchase of yarn and not building maintenance,” says the official.

As the union demanded attention on the state of infrastructure and the recent spate of rains also forcing attention on the mill, the factory management has been called to submit a detailed project report for the repair of the roof.

According to the official, the management has been asked to prepare a DPR for a new roof and funds will be allocated by the ministry.

