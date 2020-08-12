Rain damages bridge in Devala

UDHAGAMANDALAM

12 August 2020 22:54 IST

A bridge across River Pandiaru collapsed in Devala early Wednesday, cutting off transport to five villages. The river was in spate owing to heavy rain. Devala received more than 80 mm rain over a 24-hour-period till Wednesday morning.

Officials said there were other means to get to the villages and that the bridge could be repaired only when the rain eased.

