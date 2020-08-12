Coimbatore

Rain damages bridge in Devala

A bridge across River Pandiaru collapsed in Devala early Wednesday, cutting off transport to five villages. The river was in spate owing to heavy rain. Devala received more than 80 mm rain over a 24-hour-period till Wednesday morning.

Officials said there were other means to get to the villages and that the bridge could be repaired only when the rain eased.

Printable version | Aug 12, 2020 10:56:55 PM

