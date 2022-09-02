Rain-damaged roads pose threat to motorists in Erode

The deplorable condition of the city roads makes travelling a risky one during and after rain, feel residents

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
September 02, 2022 16:09 IST

Stagnation of rainwater on the road causes extensive damage at Chennimalai Road in Erode on September 2, 2022 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

With the Southwest monsoon intensifying across the district, roads in the city and its outskirts have been damaged extensively. Motorists urge the departments concerned to carry out repair works at the earliest.

The district has been receiving widespread rainfall during August and the downpour is to continue in September too. Stagnation of water on city roads and in railway underpasses continue to be a major concern for pedestrians and motorists as they are forced to take detours to reach their destinations.

Potholes have cropped up on many roads in the city, particularly on Sakthi Road and Chennimalai Road, posing serious threats. Since road widening work is in progress, the stretch of Sakthi Road from bus stand to Soolai witnesses frequent traffic congestion. Also, poor condition of the road causes inconvenience to the public.

“Since pits are filled with water, motorists face immense problems,” said S. Thangadurai of Kallukadaimedu. He added that the poor condition of roads exposes its poor quality and urged the concerned departments to carry out repair works at the earliest.

The resident seek immediate repair of damaged stretches of roads instead of waiting for a mishap to occur. “The deplorable condition of the city roads makes travelling a risky one during and after rain,” said K. Padma of Rangampalayam who urges authorities to take steps to prevent water stagnation at the underpass at K.K. Nagar.

While most of the arterial roads come under the State Highways Department, other major roads in the city and in residential areas are maintained by the Corporation. “If there is a delay in re-laying the roads, officials can close the pits and carry out repair works,” said T.S. Boopathi of Kollampalayam.

