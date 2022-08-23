Rain-damaged Ettines Road in Ooty proves a nightmare for motorists

The badly damaged Ettines Road in Udhagamandalam. | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

Following the recent spell of heavy rain in the Nilgiris, the Ettines Road in Udhagamandalam has been severely damaged, rendering many parts of the two km stretch almost impossible for two-wheeler riders to navigate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The residents said that the road was one of the two major roads that connected two different corners of the town.

S. Senthil, owner of a store located along Ettines Road, said the Ettines Road ran parallel with Commercial Road, connecting Charring Cross to the Boat House Road. “The damage to the Ettines Road means that most people avoid using this road and prefer to instead use the Commercial Road, thereby increasing traffic as most of the vehicles that would have been split evenly between the two parallel roads end up using one of them,” he said.

Another resident, S. Swamy, who lives in Elk Hills, said the road was extremely dangerous at night. “The Ettines Road is already narrow due to encroachments on footpaths, and pedestrians can only walk on the road and share the space with vehicular traffic,” he said, adding that the recent damage to stretches of the road have made it very difficult for pedestrians and motorists. “Due to the puddles forming on the road, it is very difficult for two-wheeler riders to use the road, as the depth of the potholes is very difficult to gauge,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Udhagamandalam Municipality Commissioner M. Gandhiraj said the municipality had sought ₹ 1 crore from the State Government to repair roads within municipality limits that were damaged during the recent rains. “Roads along Khandal, as well as a few other places have also been damaged during the recent rains. We have sent a proposal to the government for funds to repair them,” he said.