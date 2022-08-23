Rain-damaged Ettines Road in Ooty proves a nightmare for motorists

Udhagamandalam Municipality Commissioner M. Gandhiraj says funds have been sought from the State Government to repair the roads

Staff Reporter UDHAGAMANDALAM
August 23, 2022 18:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The badly damaged Ettines Road in Udhagamandalam. | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

Following the recent spell of heavy rain in the Nilgiris, the Ettines Road in Udhagamandalam has been severely damaged, rendering many parts of the two km stretch almost impossible for two-wheeler riders to navigate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The residents said that the road was one of the two major roads that connected two different corners of the town.

S. Senthil, owner of a store located along Ettines Road, said the Ettines Road ran parallel with Commercial Road, connecting Charring Cross to the Boat House Road. “The damage to the Ettines Road means that most people avoid using this road and prefer to instead use the Commercial Road, thereby increasing traffic as most of the vehicles that would have been split evenly between the two parallel roads end up using one of them,” he said.

Another resident, S. Swamy, who lives in Elk Hills, said the road was extremely dangerous at night. “The Ettines Road is already narrow due to encroachments on footpaths, and pedestrians can only walk on the road and share the space with vehicular traffic,” he said, adding that the recent damage to stretches of the road have made it very difficult for pedestrians and motorists. “Due to the puddles forming on the road, it is very difficult for two-wheeler riders to use the road, as the depth of the potholes is very difficult to gauge,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Udhagamandalam Municipality Commissioner M. Gandhiraj said the municipality had sought ₹ 1 crore from the State Government to repair roads within municipality limits that were damaged during the recent rains. “Roads along Khandal, as well as a few other places have also been damaged during the recent rains. We have sent a proposal to the government for funds to repair them,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app