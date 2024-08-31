ADVERTISEMENT

Rain coupled with heavy wind leaves trees uprooted in Salem

Published - August 31, 2024 07:31 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem district experienced moderate rainfall accompanied by heavy winds on Friday night, leading to the uprooting of trees in several areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rain began around 7 p.m. on Friday evening, lasting for over 30 minutes in various parts of the city. Rural areas also received rainfall during the evening. The strong winds caused tree branches to break and trees to be uprooted. In Yercaud, rain continued until Saturday morning. Heavy winds and rain in Ayothiyapattinam and Masinaickenpatti resulted in trees being uprooted near the Salem-Chennai National Highway, with electric poles also falling onto the road. Similarly, tamarind trees were uprooted on Harur Highway and at Mettupatti Thadanur, causing traffic disruptions for over two hours. The power supply in these areas was disrupted between 6:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

In Udayarpalayam, Attur, and on the Thammamapatti highway near Vazhapadi, trees were also uprooted, leading to power supply disruptions between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

In the last 24 hours, ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Salem district recorded 171.8 mm of rainfall. Specific measurements included 30 mm in Sankagiri, 27.8 mm in Yercaud, 22 mm in Vazhapadi, 19 mm in Nathakarai, 16.4 mm in Mettur, 12 mm in Danishpet, 10 mm in Kariyakovil, 7 mm each in Salem and Omalur, 6.4 mm in Edappadi, 5 mm in Veeraganur, and 4.2 mm in Attur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US