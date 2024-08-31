GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rain coupled with heavy wind leaves trees uprooted in Salem

Published - August 31, 2024 07:31 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem district experienced moderate rainfall accompanied by heavy winds on Friday night, leading to the uprooting of trees in several areas.

The rain began around 7 p.m. on Friday evening, lasting for over 30 minutes in various parts of the city. Rural areas also received rainfall during the evening. The strong winds caused tree branches to break and trees to be uprooted. In Yercaud, rain continued until Saturday morning. Heavy winds and rain in Ayothiyapattinam and Masinaickenpatti resulted in trees being uprooted near the Salem-Chennai National Highway, with electric poles also falling onto the road. Similarly, tamarind trees were uprooted on Harur Highway and at Mettupatti Thadanur, causing traffic disruptions for over two hours. The power supply in these areas was disrupted between 6:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

In Udayarpalayam, Attur, and on the Thammamapatti highway near Vazhapadi, trees were also uprooted, leading to power supply disruptions between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

In the last 24 hours, ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Salem district recorded 171.8 mm of rainfall. Specific measurements included 30 mm in Sankagiri, 27.8 mm in Yercaud, 22 mm in Vazhapadi, 19 mm in Nathakarai, 16.4 mm in Mettur, 12 mm in Danishpet, 10 mm in Kariyakovil, 7 mm each in Salem and Omalur, 6.4 mm in Edappadi, 5 mm in Veeraganur, and 4.2 mm in Attur.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.