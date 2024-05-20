ADVERTISEMENT

Rain continues to lash Salem district for the third day

Published - May 20, 2024 06:57 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Rain water stagnating on Junction Main Road in Salem city on Monday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Rain continued to lash Salem district for the third consecutive day on Monday.

In the past 24 hours that ended at 6 a.m. on Monday, Salem district received 293.7 mm of rainfall, including 69 mm in Kariyakovil, 33 mm in Edappadi, 31.6 mm in Vazhapadi, 28.6 mm in Yercaud, 22.6 mm in Yethapur, 20 mm in Gangavalli, 16.2 mm in Mettur, 15.6 mm in Omalur, 14.4 mm in Sankagiri, 10 mm each at Aanaimaduvu and Nathakarai, 8 mm in Thammampatti, 6 mm each at Attur and Veeraganur, and 2.6 mm in Danishpet, and 0.1 mm in Salem.

Meanwhile, the heavy rain that lashed Salem city on Monday afternoon continued till evening. Sewage overflowed on Meyyanur main road. Motorists heading from Three Roads to Five Roads and the New Bus Stand struggled to navigate on the road. Various areas witnessed water stagnation following the rain.

Meanwhile, the residents of Bhagath Singh Street and Chinnerivayakadu in the Salem Corporation’s Ward 26 uploaded on social media the photographs of rainwater mixed sewage stagnating in their area on Sunday evening. On Monday, the civic body workers cleared the water and disinfected the locality.

