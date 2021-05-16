Rain continues to lash rural parts of Coimbatore district

Coimbatore

16 May 2021 22:13 IST

Incessant rain lashed many rural parts of Coimbatore district for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday.

Sources from Valparai said the region has been witnessing heavy rain from Thursday night and the spell continued on Sunday.

Sholayar near Valparai registered 170 mm rain, the highest rainfall in the district in the 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Sunday according to the district administration. Coimbatore district recorded a total rainfall of 706.3 mm and an average rainfall of 50.45 mm, it said.

The rainfall recorded in other places during the 24 hours period were: Valparai PAP 114 mm, Valparai taluk 108 mm, Chinnakallar 100 mm, Cinchona 91 mm, Aliyar 52 mm, Pollachi 25 mm, Sulur 11 mm, Coimbatore south 10 mm, Coimbatore airport 7.8 mm, P.N. Palayam 7 mm, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University 6 mm and Mettupalayam 4.5 mm.

On Sunday, moderate showers continued at Siruvani foothills. The water level at the popular tourism spot Kovai Courtam increased after its catchments received rain for about four days. Rural areas namely Thondamuthur, Pooluvapatti and Karunya Nagar also received incessant rain. Moderate rain continued in and around Pollachi for the third consecutive day on Sunday.

Coimbatore city and suburbs experienced drizzling and mild showers even as rain clouds hovered throughout Sunday.