Rain continues to lash hilly terrains in and around Coimbatore

Water flowing over a check dam in River Noyyal at Sunnambu Canal near Athupalam in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Heavy rain continued to lash the hilly terrains in and around Coimbatore.

As on Thursday, the discharge from Pilloor reservoir, one of the drinking water source for Coimbatore, was maintained at 26,000 cusecs and a significant rainfall was reported along the Siruvani reservoir as well.

With river Noyyal in spate, traffic on Singanallur - Vellalore road was suspended. As on Thursday at 8.30 a.m., rainfall in mm reported at some of the observatories are Cincona 90, Valparai PAP 87, Chinnakallar 110, Valparai taluk 85 and Sholayar recorded the highest of 149 mm, Aliyar 11, Pollachi 24, Coimbatore South 3, Airport Peelamedu 0.60, TNAU 2 and Periyanaickenpalayam 1 mm. Total rainfall across the 14 observatories was 562.60 mm and the average rainfall was 40.19 mm.

Water level at Sholayar reservoir stood at 163.42 ft as against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 165 ft, at Parambikulam reservoir, it was 61.20 ft as against the FRL of 72, Aliyar had 97.30 ft against the FRL of 120 ft and Bhavani Sagar had 90.58 against the FRL of 105 ft.