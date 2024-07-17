Rain continues to lash hilly terrain in Coimbatore

Rain continued to lash the hilly terrain in the district and the total rainfall recorded till 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 was 538.10 mm and the average rainfall across the 13 observatories was 23.40 mm.

The highest of 105 mm was recorded at Chinnakallar in Valparai. The rainfall recorded in mm is as follows TNAU 5.40 mm, Mettuppalayam 3, Pilloor dam 1, Coimbatore South Taluk 2.50, PWD office Varapatti 3, BDO office Thondamuthur 7, Siruvani foot hills 71, Madukkarai taluk 4.20, Railway Station - Podanur 3, Pollachi 11, PWD Inspection Bungalow Makkinampatti 15, Kinathukkadavu taluk 10, Anamalai taluk 15, Aliyar 15, Chincona 74, Valparai PAP 69, Valparai taluk 66 and Sholayar 62.