GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rain continues to lash hilly terrain in Coimbatore

Published - July 17, 2024 11:51 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Rain continued to lash the hilly terrain in the district and the total rainfall recorded till 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 was 538.10 mm and the average rainfall across the 13 observatories was 23.40 mm.

The highest of 105 mm was recorded at Chinnakallar in Valparai. The rainfall recorded in mm is as follows TNAU 5.40 mm, Mettuppalayam 3, Pilloor dam 1, Coimbatore South Taluk 2.50, PWD office Varapatti 3, BDO office Thondamuthur 7, Siruvani foot hills 71, Madukkarai taluk 4.20, Railway Station - Podanur 3, Pollachi 11, PWD Inspection Bungalow Makkinampatti 15, Kinathukkadavu taluk 10, Anamalai taluk 15, Aliyar 15, Chincona 74, Valparai PAP 69, Valparai taluk 66 and Sholayar 62.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.