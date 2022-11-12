Rain continues to lash Erode district, floods railway underpasses and roads

Waterlogging at the railway underpass at Vendipalayam in Erode caused hardship to motorists on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Rain lashed various parts of the district for the second consecutive day on Saturday leading to waterlogged underpasses and roads here.

Most of the schools and colleges in the district remained closed on the day and a brief spell of rain affected pedestrians in the morning. Waterlogging at the two railway underpasses at Vendipalayam and the ongoing construction of culvert on the barrage road troubled the residents who had to cover additional distance to reach the main roads. Stagnation of water on the arterial roads and other roads in the city and its suburbs posed a threat to motorists, who wanted repair works to be done and the pits be closed. The rain turned the roads in residential areas slushy and the people have urged the Corporation to re-lay the damaged roads at the earliest.

Farmers in Talavadi said that the incessant rain had affected cabbage, beans and other standing crops in the hill area.

The district received a total rainfall of 815.60 mm until 7 a.m. on Saturday. The rainfall recorded in various places were: Chennimalai 93 mm, Kodumudi 67 mm, Modakkurichi 63 mm, Erode 56 mm, Perundurai 54 mm, Nambiyur 52 mm, Elanthakuttai Medu 52.60 mm, Kavundapadi 49.20 mm, Kodiveri 45 mm, Bhavani 44.40 mm, Ammapettai 39.40 mm, Sathyamangalam 37 mm, Talavadi 36 mm, Bhavanisagar 34.8 mm, Gobichettipalayam 32 mm, Varattupallam 31.60 mm and Gunderipallam 28.60 mm.

Forecast

Erode district is expected to receive an average rainfall of 30 mm on November 13, 8 mm on November 14, 5 mm on November 15 and no showers on November 16. The maximum temperature will be 27°C to 30°C and the minimum 19°C to 21°C. Bhavanisagar will see the most downpours - totally 135 mm and Erode city the least - 60 mm from November 12-16, according to the IMD.

Reservoirs

Officials said that all the three reservoirs, Gunderipallam (41.75 feet), Perumpallam (30.84 feet) and Varattupallam (33.46 feet), with combined storage capacity of 0.48 tmc ft, have reached their maximum storage level and the surplus water is being discharged into canals and streams. The district is expected to receive rain for the next two days, and the official machinery is kept ready to face any situation.