Rain continues to lash Coimbatore

In the last 24 hours that ended on Monday at 8.30 a.m., wide spread rainfall was witnessed in Coimbatore district and all the 23 rain gauge stations recorded 568.20 mm rainfall and the average rainfall was 24.70 mm.

Rainfall received in mm: Peelamedu Airport 7.10, TNAU 7.80, PN Palayam 1.50, Mettupalayam 3.50, Pilloor dam 8, Annur 6.40, Coimbatore South Taluk 12.90, Sulur 28.20, Varapatti PWD Office 60, Thondamuthur BDO office 33, Siruvani foothills, 6, Madukkarai taluk 21, Podanur Railway Station 13.20, Pollachi Taluk office 2, Kinathukkadavu Taluk 17, Anamaialai Taluk 24, Aliyar 59.60, Chincona 44, Chinnakallar 68, Valparai PAP 67, Valuparai taluk 65, Sholayar dam 13.

