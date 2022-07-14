Rain continues to impact the Nilgiris

A man, who fell into a stream when a bridge went down near Gudalur, was rescued by the local people. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Due to mudslide at Melthalatimund in Udhagamandalam, seven family members were shifted to a government primary school on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

Rain continued to cause tree falls and landslips across the Nilgiris on Thursday.

According to officials from the district administration and the National Highways, trees got uprooted and blocked Coonoor-Kundah Road, Kaikatty and Avalanche. A total of 10 trees were said to have fallen onto the road across the Nilgiris on Thursday. Seven landslips also occurred across the district, leading to traffic coming to a standstill till the roads were cleared.

A huge tree fell on Ettines road in Udhagamandalam on Thursday due to which traffic was closed on the road since morning. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

Heavy rain hit Gudalur, Devala and Upper Gudalur, where more than 160 mm was recorded from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning. Gudalur was the most affected with more than 200 mm rainfall. An average rainfall of 65.12 mm was recorded across the Nilgiris.

Since the monsoon hit the Nilgiris, one person died and six persons had been injured in July. Forty five houses were damaged and tree falls were reported in 35 locations. Crop loss was also reported in one area, said Forest Minister K. Ramachandran, who visited flood-affected areas in Gudalur on Thursday.

Mr. Ramachandran, who was accompanied by the Collector also inspected areas where the bridges were washed away due to rain. In Manguli in Gudalur, one person was rescued after being almost swept away when a bridge over a stream collapsed on Wednesday. The Collector and the Minister also inspected a temporary relief shelter in Kozhipaalam in Gudalur, where a few persons had been housed. He enquired them about the basic facilities available at the shelter.

The district administration had already announced leave for all the educational institutions in Udhagamandalam, Kundah, Gudalur and Pandalur taluks on Thursday. Tourist numbers were also reported to have declined due to the rain.