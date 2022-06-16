Rain continues to flood areas surrounding Kodappamund Channel in Ooty

The recent rain once again led to water inundating many low-lying areas around Udhagamandalam town, primarily areas located on either side of the Kodappamund Channel.

While residents say that the water entering their homes is a result of blocks along the channel, municipal officials disagree, stating that the natural lie of the land makes these areas prone to flooding during rain.

Recently, one of the areas near the Udhagamandalam Railway Station, along Garden Road, was inundated as the water from the Kodappamund Channel flooded the road and made it impossible for vehicles to use the stretch for a few hours. The water had also flooded the Railway Police Station located nearby. With sewage from the channel mixing with rainwater, the police staff were concerned about the health risk if the rain persisted.

Last year, dredging of the channel ensured that there were only a few instances where water overflowed into residential areas. However, since the start of the year, the channel has reportedly overflowed at least four times in different areas.

Municipal officials said the channel was maintained by the Water Resources Organisation of the Public Works Department which was responsible for the dredging work.

“Moreover, parts which get flooded are naturally in low-lying areas. In particular, the stretch between the Rajiv Gandhi Circle to the Railway Station underpass is much lower than the surrounding areas, where water naturally drains into and floods,” said an official. The official said the only permanent solution would be to raise the level of the road, thereby building a barrier between the channel and the railway station. “However, this will require clearance from the railways and other departments,” he said.

When contacted, M. Gandhiraj, Udhagamandalam Municipal Commissioner, said a solid waste management project was nearing completion along the length of the channel. “Once the project is completed which should take around a month, the waste will be directly taken to the sewage treatment plant near the Ooty Lake through underground drainage pipes. After that, the water in the channel itself will be much cleaner than it is now, addressing the concerns of residents about sanitation,” he said.