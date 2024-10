Rain continues for the second day on Tuesday

Rain continued to lash Coimbatore for the second day on Tuesday. The district recorded 411.60 mm of rain in all 22 rain gauge stations, and the average rainfall was reported at 17.90 mm as of Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

Rainfall recorded in mm; Airport Peelamedu 10.40, TNAU 8.20, Mettuppalayam 4.20, Annur 17.20 mm, Coimbatore South Taluk 13, Sulur 58, PWD office Varapatti 61, Thondamuthur BDO office 20, Siruvani foot hills, 30, Madukkarai Taluk 10, Podanur Railway Station 11, Pollachi Taluk office 12, Makkinampatti PWD Inspection Bungalow71, Kinathukkadavu taluk 20, Anaimalai taluk 3, Aliyar 15.60, Chincona 13, Chinnakkallar 5, Valparai PAP 3, Valparai taluk 2, Sholayar 13.