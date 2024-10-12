GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rain continues across Erode district

Published - October 12, 2024 06:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Stagnant rain water on the premises of Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market on the VOC Park in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Stagnant rain water on the premises of Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market on the VOC Park in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Several areas in Erode district, including the city and its outskirts, received moderate rainfall early on Saturday, leading to water stagnation on the city’s roads.

The waterlogged streets posed a challenge for motorists and pedestrians, and people going to the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market premises on V.O.C. Park Ground had to navigate stagnant water on the market premises. Meanwhile, a boulder fell on Dhimbam Ghat Road on the Dindigul–Mysuru National Highway 949, though vehicle movement was not disrupted. Farm land in Talavadi also witnessed water stagnation.

In the Bargur Hills, continuous rain caused the Varattupallam reservoir at the foothills to receive significant inflows, with surplus water being discharged into nearby streams. The reservoir, with a storage level of 33.33 feet and a capacity of 1.39 tmc ft, has been full for the past week.

As of 8 a.m. on Saturday, the district had recorded a total rainfall of 423 mm. Rainfall levels at various locations were: Erode 77 mm, Varattupallam reservoir 68.80 mm, Ammapettai 58.40 mm, Bhaani 38 mm, Modakkurichi 37 mm, Talavadi 26.40 mm, and Gunderipallam reservoir 25.20 mm.

