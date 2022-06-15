Rain claims two lives in Erode district

The ambulance that was damaged after a branch of a tree fell on it at Thindal in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. Govarhan

Rain, accompanied by strong winds and thunder, lashed various parts of the district that claimed two lives here on Tuesday night.

Thulasiammal, 65, of Rayapalayam Road at Nasiyanur died on the spot after the cattle shed fell on her. Police said strong winds damage the shed leading to the accident. Her husband Kannusamy, 68, suffered injuries and was admitted to the hospital. Chithode police are inquiring. In another incident, Saraswathi, 62, of Mel Thindal died on the spot after a tree fell on her due to wind. Erode Taluk Police sent the body to District Headquarters Hospital.

The rain lead to water stagnation on arterial roads. At the Urban Primary Health Centre at Thindal, a branch of a tree fell on a stationed ambulance causing damage to the vehicle. Likewise, trees were uprooted at many residential areas in the city and suburbs as workers removed the trees and ensured flow of vehicles was not disrupted.

The district received a total of 222.6 mm rainfall as of Wednesday morning. Rainfall recorded at various places were Talavadi 60 mm, Kodiveri 26.2 mm, Varattupallam 15 mm, Kavundapadi 23.2 mm, Bhavanisagar 14.20 mm, Perundurai 14 mm, Nambiyur 13 mm, Sathyamangalam 11 mm, Modakkurichi 10 mm and Erode 7 mm.

Meanwhile, the inflow at Bhavanisagar dam stood at 1,667 cusecs at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Water level stood at 82.66 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 17.13 tmc against the capacity of 32.800 tmc. Discharge was 950 cusecs in Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals, 100 cusecs in River Bhavani and five cusecs in Lower Bhavani Project canal.