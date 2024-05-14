Rain brings respite from intense heat in Tiruppur

Heavy rain in Tiruppur city and surroundings on Tuesday evening brought some respite from intense heat to the residents.

Searing heat gave way to overcast clouds and a downpour, affecting vehicular traffic. Intensity of the rain obstructed visibility in and around the New Bus Stand. A tree got uprooted near P.K. Palayam along Dharapuram Road, and blocked movement of vehicles.

A pick-up van rammed the median close to the location due to poor visibility, sources said, adding that the driver of the vehicle, Rajendran, escaped with minor injuries.

Similarly the showers that lashed Coimbatore city for more than two hours brought not only respite from the soaring mercury, but also lead to inundation of roads, snapping of power lines and uprooting of trees.