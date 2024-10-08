Rain brings relief to people from soaring temperature in Coimbatore

North-East Monsoon rain lashed the district after a brief lull. As of Tuesday 8.30 a.m., 332.20 mm rainfall was recorded by all the 23 rain gauge stations and the average rainfall was reported at 14.44 mm.

Rainfall recorded at various places in mm: Airport Peelamedu 10.30, TNAU 13.60, PN Palayam 16.40, Mettupalayam 4.50, Pilloor dam 2, Annur 12.20, Coimbatore South 33.40, Sulur 39, PWD office - Varapatti 3, BDO Office - Thondamuthur 8, Siruvani foot hills 5,Madukkarai taluk 12, Podanur Railway Station 12,Pollachi taluk office 2, PWD Makkinampatti Inspection Bungalow 4.60, Kinathukkadavu 1, Anaimalai taluk 2, Aliyar 7.20, Chincona 9, Chinnakallar 30, Valparai PAP 32, Valparai Taluk 30, and Sholayar 43.

Control room

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati in a release has announced that a centralised control room is functional at the Coimbatore Collectorate and this could be accessed by the public by dialling 1077 or 0422-2301114.

In the district, taluk-level monitoring committees have been constituted which are led by Deputy Collectors and 66 rehabilitation and relief centres are ready.

He also said that local bodies have been instructed to desilt the channels and water bodies. He also announced that the public are exhorted to upload the TN Alert App, which could be used to complain about water stagnation besides knowing the weather conditions across the State.

