Rain affects normal life in Hosur

Special Correspondent HOSUR
August 29, 2022 18:48 IST

A child among the family of construction workers being rescued from a site at Begepalli in Hosur on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 Night-long rain has affected the normal life in Hosur on Monday with overflowing lakes, streams and drainage channels inundating houses in low-level areas.

In Begepalli, the fire and rescue services were called in to help a family of construction workers stranded in a construction site inundated by the overflowing waters of Sakkarai lake. The family - three women, three children and two men - was rescued after three hours. The heavy rain both in the border villages of rural Bengaluru and Hosur had swelled up the lake causing it to overflow.

Similalry, in Nallur panchayat, over 10 families in low-level areas were evacuated after water entered their houses. Hosur Tahsildar Gavaskar said the 10 families housed in a community hall in Samathuvapuram.

The Mookandapalli lake spread over 5 acres was a picture of foam with the heavy rain whipping up the lake contaminated with industrial effluents. On Monday, foamy water of the lake entered Mookandapalli, posing health hazard to its residents.

At the break of dawn on Monday, the district administration declared holiday for schools in Hosur and Denkanikottai education districts in view of the heavy rain.

