Rain affects normal life in Erode

Office goers, students and others were inconvenienced due to rain across the district on Wednesday.

Drizzling started from Tuesday night that continued till 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning causing hardship to the students and office goers who faced difficulty in reaching schools and work place respectively. Since schools and colleges functioned as usual, students faced difficulty while waiting for vehicles and buses at bus stops. In the absence of shelters, office goers also faced difficulty while waiting at bus stops as many were forced to take shelters at nearby shops.

Meanwhile, rainfall recorded at various places in the district at 7 a.m. were Chennimalai 29 mm, Kodumudi 13.6 mm, Ammapettai 11.2 mm, Erode and Modakkurichi 10 mm each, Kavundapadi 8.2 mm, Bhavani 7.8 mm and Varattupallam 7 mm.

In Salem district, Thammampatti recorded a maximum of 52 mm rainfall followed by Veeraganur 48 mm, Attur 28 mm, P.N. Palayam 25 mm, Kariyakovil 15 mm, Gangavalli 13.5 mm, Yercaud 12 mm, Kadayampatti 9.8 mm, Salem 9.7 mm, Sankari 9.5 mm and Edappadi 9.4 mm.

In Namakkal district, Rasipuram recorded a maximum of 80 mm rainfall followed by Senthamangalam 21 mm, Namakkal 20 mm, Kolli Hills 18 mm, Mangalapuram 17.20 mm, Puduchatram 14 mm and Erumapatti 14 mm.