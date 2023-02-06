ADVERTISEMENT

Railways urged to develop Mettupalayam station

February 06, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A. Raja, MP, has urged the railways to develop the Mettupalayam railway station with additional platforms and provide basic amenities under the Rail Land Development Authority’s Station Development initiative.

In a letter to the Southern Railway, the MP sought construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) for Mettupalayam and Karamadai railway stations at Bharathi Nagar and Shanthi Nagar respectively.

He requested the Southern Railway General Manager, R.N. Singh, to regularise the Tirunelveli - Mettupalayam Special Fare Special (06029/30) train that runs on Thursdays from Tirunelveli and Fridays from Mettupalayam via Tenkasi, Dindigul and Coimbatore Junctions and also to introduce an early morning express train from Mettupalayam to southern districts via Coimbatore, Palani and Madurai.

