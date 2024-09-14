Railways unveils development plans for Coimbatore stations

Much to the relief of rail enthusiasts, the Railways has furnished details of its plans for enhancing infrastructure and services in Coimbatore.

As per the details, the IRR (Internal Rate of Return) and DPR (Detailed Project Report) for the proposed redevelopment of Coimbatore Junction Station under PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode was under revision and the work will commence once the construction organisation of the Southern Railway gets the sanction from the Railway Board.

Work on implementation of Kavach and Automatic Block Signalling in Coimbatore station will be initiated soon, the Railways has said.

Responding to Laghu Udyog Bharathi that recently submitted a wish-list to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, in New Delhi, Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Division P.K. Sinha has elaborated on the expansion of Coimbatore North Station, which is under development as Amrit Station and enhancement of Irugur Junction where higher-level platforms have been sought. The DRM has said that doubling of line has been sanctioned between Irugur and Podanur stations.

To the need articulated for a circular train service, Mr. Sinha said provision of circular track connectivity between Irugur-Podanur-Coimbatore without involving train engine change or rake reversal has been proposed for inclusion in the upcoming double line project.

On train maintenance, the reply states that a new coaching terminal has been proposed at a cost of ₹98 crore at Podanur Station, which will also have two pit lines, four stabling lines, and two sick lines with modern coach maintenance facilities, including wheel turning lathe.

The Salem Railway Division expressed readiness to look into the proposal for operating Vande Bharat train service from Ernakulam to KSR Bengaluru City Junction Railway Station via Coimbatore Junction.

The futuristic plan to construct a new terminal at Nallampalayam, north of Coimbatore City, to decongest Coimbatore North Station will be examined in consultation with the headquarters, the DRM said.

