‘Railways to upgrade Madukkarai goods shed’

February 19, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Railways is considering upgrading the Madukkarai goods shed, according to a source in the Railway Ministry.

Madukkarai goods shed was opened on April 20 last year for goods traffic both, inward and outward, according to the Palakkad Division of the Southern Railway.

The shed had a total of 25 rakes for outward traffic and had dealt with 72,250 tonnes of freight as of February 9, and 33 wagons of inward traffic that carried 2,145 tonnes. Further, this traffic does does not include petroleum, oils and lubricants.

It is to be noted that ₹1.5 crore outlay was proposed for the financial year 2023-2024 by the Southern Railway for the upgradation of freight, routine overhauling of depots, train examination facilities and examination yards under ‘Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh’, a safety fund for funding various safety works.