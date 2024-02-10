Railways to study proposals for new Mettupalayam-Tiruppur and Coimbatore-Karur tracks 

February 10, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - COIMBATORE

: Southern Railway has, in the wake of the last meeting of the DRUCC (Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee) meeting of the Salem Division, accepted to carry out studies for two proposals mooted for laying of new lines in Coimbatore region.

One is for laying of a new track between Metttupalayam and Tiruppur via Annur, and the other is for establishing a new path from Coimbatore to Karur via Podanur, Chettipalayam, Palladam, Kangayam, and Vellakovil.

According to N. Subramanian, general secretary of Podanur Rail Users’ Association, who had put forth the proposals, the new track to Tiruppur will connect Mettupalayam directly to various destinations in the country.

The new track will, alongside saving running time and energy, bring down congestion at Coimbatore Junction. Direct rail connectivity between Mettupalayam and Tiruppur will be of immense utility for traders, farmers and workers, Mr. Subramanian explained.

As for the proposal for the new Coimbatore-Karur track, Mr. Subramanian said presence of textile and poultry industries at Palladam, Kangayam and Vellakovil, as also units producing animal and poultry feeds will ensure good revenue for the Railways.

The authorities have also said that introduction of overnight train to Bengaluru city or Mysuru from Coimbatore will be considered after completion of coaching depot works at Podanur Junction.

Also, on the demand for introduction of a service to Puducherry from Coimbatore via Tiruppur, Erode, Pugalur, Karur, Kulithalai, Tiruchi Fort, Tiruchi Junction, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Vaitheswaran Koil, Sirkazhi, Chindambaram, Cuddalore Fort Tirupadriulyur, Panruti and Villupuram, the Railway authorities have replied that a proposal to utilise the Lie Over Time of Train No. 12516/ 15 Silchar-Coimbatore-Silchar Express rake at Coimbatore to run weekly train to Thanjavur has already been sent to the headquarters.