Railways to run trains via Pollachi, Dindigul from September 24

The Railways will operate trains on electric lines via Palakkad, Pollachi, Palani and Dindigul route from September 24

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the electrification of the section, the Chennai - Palakkad Daily Express Train (22651 /22652) and Madurai – Thiruvananthapuram Amrita Express (16343/16344) will run via Pollachi and Dindigul.

The Palakkad-Tiruchendur Express (16731/16732), which runs via Pollachi, will be electrically operated till Tirunelveli and from there reach Tiruchendur on diesel power.