Railways to run trains via Pollachi, Dindigul from September 24

The Hindu Bureau
September 22, 2022 18:30 IST

The Railways will operate trains on electric lines via Palakkad, Pollachi, Palani and Dindigul route from September 24

Following the electrification of the section, the Chennai - Palakkad Daily Express Train (22651 /22652) and Madurai – Thiruvananthapuram Amrita Express (16343/16344) will run via Pollachi and Dindigul.

The Palakkad-Tiruchendur Express (16731/16732), which runs via Pollachi, will be electrically operated till Tirunelveli and from there reach Tiruchendur on diesel power.

