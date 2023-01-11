Railways to run Pongal special trains to Dindigul

January 11, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Southern Railway will run a pair of Pongal special trains between Coimbatore and Dindigul, via Pollachi and Palani, from January 13 to 18, to manage the festive rush.

The move comes after the Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee submitted a petition on January 7 to the Railways requesting this service.

According to a release from the Southern Railway, Coimbatore Junction – Dindigul Junction unreserved express special train (06077) will leave Coimbatore Junction at 9.20 a.m. on all six days to reach Dindigul Junction at 1 p.m. the same day.

Similarly, Dindigul Junction – Coimbatore Junction unreserved express special train (06078) will depart from Dindigul Junction at 2 p.m. to arrive at Coimbatore Junction at 5.30 p.m. the same day from January 13 - 17.

The trains will have 10 general second-class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans, and will run via 12 stations — Podanur Jn, Kinattukkadavu, Pollachi Jn, Gomangalam, Udumalaipettai, Maivadi Road, Madattukulam, Pushpattur, Palani, Chatrappatti, Oddanchatram and Akkaraippatti, the release read.

Kongu Global Forum Director J. Satish said the services are expected to run to full capacity and should be extended beyond Pongal as the regular the traffic between these two stations will be high.