Railways to restore unreserved coaches in trains from Jan. 1

SALEM

30 December 2021 18:41 IST

With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, the Railways have restored unreserved coaches in a phased manner in various trains.

A release from the Salem Railway Division said that as part of restrictions, the portion that used to accommodate unreserved passengers in luggage-cum-brake van coaches was also earmarked as reserved. Now, with the gradual easing of restrictions, unreserved coaches are being restored in trains in a phased manner.

To cater to the increasing demand in the unreserved sector, the section meant for passengers in luggage-cum-brake van coaches, now being operated as ‘reserved accommodation’ in the following trains, will be converted as ‘unreserved accommodation’ as detailed below.

With effect from January 1, two unreserved coaches would be restored in Train No.22609 / 22610 Mangalore Central – Coimbatore Junction – Mangalore Central Intercity Express, Train No.16844 / 16843 Palakkad Town – Tiruchchirappalli Junction – Palakkad Town Express, Train No.16607 / 16608 Kannur – Coimbatore Junction – Kannur Express, Train No.16324 / 16323 Mangalore Central – Coimbatore Junction – Mangalore Central Express and Train No.16321 / 16322 Nagercoil Junction – Coimbatore Junction – Nagercoil Junction Express.

Likewise, one unreserved coach would be restored from January 14 in Train No.12679 / 12680 Chennai Central – Coimbatore Junction – Chennai Central Intercity Express, the release said.