Railways to restore four unreserved passenger services from July 9

The Southern Railway has announced that unreserved coaches will be restored in four trains from July 9.

According to a press release, Coimbatore trains from Karur Junction to Salem Junction and Tiruchchirappalli (Trichy) Junction will be resumed as unreserved express special trains for six days a week – except Sundays – effectively from July 9.

Train No 06881 will leave Tiruchchirappalli Jn at 09.50 a.m and reach Karur Jn at 12.00 noon. Train No 06882 will depart from Karur Jn at 3.50 p.m and arrive at Tiruchchirappalli Jn at 5.50 p.m.

These trains will have stoppages at Tiruchchirappalli Palakkarai, Tiruchchirappalli Fort, Muttarasanallur, Jiyapuram, Elamanur, Perugamani, Pettaivaytalai, Kulithalai, Lalapet, Mahadanapuram, Sithalavai, Mayanoor and Virarakkiyam.

Meanwhile, Train No 06852 will leave Karur Jn at 12.10 p.m and reach Salem Jn at 1.50 p.m. Train No 06851 will depart from Salem Jn at 2.05 p.m to reach Karur Jn at 03.45 p.m.

These two trains will pass through Vangal, Mohanur, Namakkal, Kalangani, Rasipuram, and Mallur stations.