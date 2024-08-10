GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Railways to operate weekly special trains between Ernakulam and Patna

Published - August 10, 2024 06:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Weekly special trains, with 20 unreserved coaches, are to be operated between Ernakulam – Patna (in Bihar).

Train no.06085 Ernakulam – Patna weekly special train will leave Ernakulam Junction at 11 p.m. on Fridays, from August 16 to September 6 (4 services), to reach Patna Junction at 3.30 a.m. on Mondays.

Train no.06086 Patna – Ernakulam weekly special train will leave Patna Junction at 11.45 p.m. on Mondays, from August 19 to September 9 (4 services), to reach Ernakulam Junction at 10.30 a.m. on Thursdays. Coach composition will be sleeper class – 2, general second class – 20 and luggage-cum-brake van – 2.

Train no.06085 Ernakulam Junction – Patna Junction weekly special train (on Saturdays) will stop at Coimbatore - 3.25 a.m./ 3.30 a.m.; Tiruppur - 4.15 a.m./ 4.20 a.m.; Erode - 5.05 a.m./ 5.15 a.m.; Salem Junction - 6.12 a.m./ 6.15 a.m.; Jolarpettai - 8 a.m. / 8.10 a.m.

Train No.06086 Patna Junction – Ernakulam Junction weekly special train (on Wednesdays) will stop at Jolarpettai – 10 p.m. / 10.10 p.m.; Salem Junction – 11.52 p.m./ 11.55 p.m.; (on Thursdays) Erode – 12.55 a.m./ 1.05 a.m.; Tiruppur – 2.33 a.m./ 2.35 a.m.; Coimbatore Junction – 3.37 a.m./ 3.40 a.m.

