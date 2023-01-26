ADVERTISEMENT

Railways to operate special trains for ‘Thaipoosam’

January 26, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway will operate special trains between Coimbatore and Dindigul on January 27, 28, and 29 and February 4, 5 and 6 to clear extra rush for Thaipooam, according to a release.

This is to cater to devotees attending the Thaipoosam celebration and kumbabishekam of Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple in Palani in the Dindigul district, the release said.

The Coimbatore Junction – Dindigul Junction Unreserved Express Special Train (06077) will leave Coimbatore Junction at 9.20 a.m. on the six days to reach Dindigul Junction at 1 p.m. the same day.

Similarly, Dindigul Jn – Coimbatore Jn Unreserved Express Special Train (06078) will leave Dindigul Jn at 2 p.m. and arrive at Coimbatore Jn at 5.30 p.m. the same day, the release read.

The trains will run via 12 stations, including Podanur, Kinattukkadavu, Pollachi, Gomangalam, Palani, Oddanchatram and Akkaraippatti, according to the Southern Railway.

