Railways to introduce bi-weekly Mettupalayam-Thoothukudi train, extend MEMU service to Podanur

The Railways has announced introduction of Mettupalayam-Thoothukudi bi-weekly express from Mettupalayam and extension of three pairs of Mettupalayam-Coimbatore MEMU services to Podanur in deference to the long-time demand of the travelling public.

The connectivity to Thoothukudi is expected to push up the volume of trade and tourism from the southern districts, according to Railway officials.

The train is scheduled to depart from Mettupalayam at 8 p.m., and reach Coimbatore Junction at 8.40 p.m., Madurai at 1.15 a.m. the following day, and Thoothukudi at 4 a.m. In the return direction, the train departs at Thoothukudi at 10.50 p.m., and reach Madurai at 1.15 a.m. the following day, Coimbatore at 6.18 a.m. and Mettupalayam at 7.15 a.m.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs L. Murugan will inaugurate these services at Mettupalayam Station on July 19 in the presence of A. Raja, Lok Sabha MP of Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency, A.K. Selvaraj, MLA of Mettupalayam Assembly Constituency, and A. Mahariba Parvin, Chairperson, Mettupalayam Municipality.

A weekly special train is currently being operated between Tirunelveli and Mettupalayam via several stations including the ones at Ambasamudram, Tenkasi, Sankarankovil, Rajapalayam, Srivilliputhur, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Palani, and Coimbatore.

Welcoming the announcements, J. Sathish, director of Kongu Global Forum, and former Member, Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee, appreciated the efforts taken by the stakeholders.

The extension of Mettupalayam-Coimbatore MEMU service to Podanur had been a long-time demand, N. Subramanian, secretary of Podanur Rail Users’ Association said.

In the long-term perspective, the Railways must consider extending the train further to Pollachi Junction, Mr.Subramanian said.

M. Jayakumar, coordinator, Namma Mettupalayam Social Welfare Organisation, requested the Railways to fulfil the need for operating MEMU services with 12 coaches instead of eight.

There was a very high volume of traffic in the morning service for students and office-goers. Now that the train was being extended to Podanur, adding coaches to the MEMU services had become an imperative need, he said.