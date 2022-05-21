Railways to evict encroachments at Shastri Nagar in Erode Corporation limit

The railways have issued notices to persons who have occupied railway land at Shastri Nagar in ward No. 48 in Corporation limits and asked occupants to appear for a personal hearing on May 28.

A release from Salem Railway Division said that 515 numbers of encroachers have occupied the railway land near Railway Colony at Survey No. 865, 866, 867, 868, 871, 872 and 873 in Kasipalayam Zone. The Supreme Court is monitoring the eviction proceedings and railway authorities have issued ‘Form A’ to the unauthorised occupants of the railway land from May 13 onwards.

The release said that Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, has called upon the unauthorised occupants or encroachers or their representatives to appear in person, for personal hearing, if any of them wants to show cause in order to avoid eviction, with necessary documents and evidence, at 11.00 a.m. on May 28 at New Railway Kalyana Mandapam, Chennimalai Road, Near Diesel Loco Shed, Erode – 638 002.

The unauthorised occupants or encroachers who fail to appear at the above mentioned location on the said date, at the said time will be considered as ‘ex parte’, the release added.